Human Rights Observatory

Do mushrooms really use language to talk to each other? A fungi expert investigates

By Katie Field, Professor in Plant-Soil Processes, University of Sheffield
Nearly all of Earth’s organisms communicate with each other in one way or another, from the nods and dances and squeaks and bellows of animals, through to the invisible chemical signals emitted by plant leaves and roots. But what about fungi? Are mushrooms as inanimate as they seem – or is something more exciting going on beneath the surface?

New research by computer scientist Andrew Adamatzky at the Unconventional Computing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


