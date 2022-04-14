Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technically our unemployment rate now begins with a '3'. How do we keep it there?

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Even the government’s pledge of 1.3 million extra jobs might not be enough to keep unemployment below 4%. The pledge ought to be the unemployment rate itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Labor and Albanese hoping for Easter resurrection
~ Easter laughter: the hilarious and controversial medieval history of religious jokes
~ Grammy star Black Coffee: winning the world, losing at home
~ India: Authorities must stop apparent unlawful demolitions of largely Muslim-owned property
~ UK Local Elections: A Chance to Improve Children’s Lives
~ Outsourcing asylum seekers: the case of Rwanda and the UK
~ Mount Kosciuszko: how Australia’s highest peak came to be named for a freedom fighter against Russian aggression
~ More than just MasterChef: a brief history of Australian cookery competitions
~ Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia
~ The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter