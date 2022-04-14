Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the Easter bunny real? How to answer, according to a psychologist

By Elizabeth Westrupp, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Share this article
You’re leaving for your family Easter lunch, trying to make sure all children are wearing shoes and socks. Then you’re hit with the dreaded question, “Dad, is the Easter bunny real?”.

For many families, Easter traditions bring a special kind of magic for both children and adults. Like Santa and the tooth fairy, the Easter bunny represents the pure innocence and fun of childhood. With a dash of imagination, and plenty of beautifully wrapped chocolate, what could go wrong?



Well, unfortunately, the truth may be what goes wrong, leading to tears for disappointed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Outsourcing asylum seekers: the case of Rwanda and the UK
~ Mount Kosciuszko: how Australia’s highest peak came to be named for a freedom fighter against Russian aggression
~ More than just MasterChef: a brief history of Australian cookery competitions
~ Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia
~ The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details
~ Artificial intelligence may take your job. Some lessons from my grandmother
~ 'Weaponised irony': after fictionalising Elizabeth Macarthur's life, Kate Grenville edits her letters
~ Multi-coloured plants are suddenly a home decor 'must-have'. Here's how to keep them alive
~ How do I improve my motivation to exercise when I really hate it? 10 science-backed tips
~ Listen to the Albert’s lyrebird: the best performer you’ve never heard of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter