Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can Russia's invasion of Ukraine end? Here's how peace negotiations have worked in past wars

By Philipp Kastner, Senior Lecturer in International Law, The University of Western Australia
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to be resolved on the battlefield. An end to the bloodshed and destruction of Ukraine can be negotiated, but such negotiations need to be mediated carefully.

So far, all attempts have been unsuccessful. As have been calls on Putin to end the war, from Western heads of state to the


© The Conversation -


