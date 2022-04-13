Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bosnia-Herzegovina could be the next site of Russian-fuelled conflict

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Jack Adam MacLennan, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
Russia’s future influence on global affairs may not be limited to Ukraine — it may run through Bosnia-Herzegovina. To understand why, we need to think about how past conflicts shape today’s politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


