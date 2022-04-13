Bosnia-Herzegovina could be the next site of Russian-fuelled conflict
By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Jack Adam MacLennan, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
Russia’s future influence on global affairs may not be limited to Ukraine — it may run through Bosnia-Herzegovina. To understand why, we need to think about how past conflicts shape today’s politics.
