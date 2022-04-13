Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What's next for Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster?

By Ayesha Jalal, Professor of History, Tufts University
The former prime minister was forced from office by a vote of no confidence. But that doesn’t mean the political drama is over, an expert on Pakistani politics explains.The Conversation


