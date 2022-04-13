Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the Sikh festival of Baisakhi and why is it so sacred?

By Simranjit Khalsa, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Memphis
Share this article
Originally a spring harvest festival, Baisakhi acquired religious significance after the10th Sikh guru created the Khalsa, a distinctive Sikh identity, on this day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guinea-Bissau radio station owners threatened with jail for not paying licence fee
~ #PolandFirstToHelp: How Poland is using humanitarianism to boost its propaganda
~ Bosnia-Herzegovina could be the next site of Russian-fuelled conflict
~ What's next for Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster?
~ Why we can’t just 'stop printing money' to get inflation down
~ Local knowledge adds value to mapping flood risk in South Africa's informal settlements
~ Russia: Artist detained amid clampdown on anti-war feminists
~ Saudi Arabia: Uyghur child among four ‘booked for deportation’ to China tonight
~ Niger’s Studio Kalangou is Africa’s first JTI-labeld media outlet
~ Four top tips to help your pets stay lean and healthy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter