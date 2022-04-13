Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Artist detained amid clampdown on anti-war feminists

By Amnesty International
The Vasileostrovsky District Court in Saint Petersburg today placed Aleksandra Skochilenko, an activist who replaced price tags in supermarkets with anti-war slogans, into pre-trial detention amid a wider clampdown on a network of feminist-led anti-war activists, Amnesty International said today. Skochilenko, an artist and musician who performs anti-war songs, was initially detained on 11 April, […] The post Russia: Artist detained amid clampdown on anti-war feminists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


