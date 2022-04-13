Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apples weren't always big, juicy and sweet — ancient ones were small and bitter

By Tommy Davies, PhD student, Agriculture, Dalhousie University
Share this article
When biting into a large, sweet apple from the local grocery store, it’s easy to take the characteristics of our modern fruits for granted. We don’t often consider the long history of migration and improvement, both random and intentional, that has led to the seemingly perfect apples we enjoy today. Were the apples of our past always delicious? Where did our apples come from and how much have they changed?

The origins of the apple can be traced back to the Tian Shen mountains in modern day Kazakhstan, where the wild…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Niger’s Studio Kalangou is Africa’s first JTI-labeld media outlet
~ Four top tips to help your pets stay lean and healthy
~ Ukraine war: the key role played by volunteer militias on both sides of the conflict
~ How 'Euphoria' challenges viewers' expectations of what a television show should be
~ Four reasons you should consider adult education – even if you're at the start of your career
~ How a coffee company and a marketing maven brewed up a Passover tradition: A brief history of the Maxwell House Haggadah
~ Russia's war in Ukraine: how South Africa blew its chance as a credible mediator
~ Russia-Ukraine conflict is driving up wheat prices: this could fuel instability in Sudan
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis highlights Africa's need to diversify its wheat sources
~ Cannabis: how it affects our cognition and psychology – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter