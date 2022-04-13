Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's war in Ukraine: how South Africa blew its chance as a credible mediator

By Laurie Nathan, Professor of the Practice of Mediation, University of Notre Dame
Share this article
Instead of drawing on the lessons of its own negotiated settlement and its rich history of peace-making in Africa, Pretoria chose to appease Russia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Niger’s Studio Kalangou is Africa’s first JTI-labeld media outlet
~ Four top tips to help your pets stay lean and healthy
~ Ukraine war: the key role played by volunteer militias on both sides of the conflict
~ How 'Euphoria' challenges viewers' expectations of what a television show should be
~ Apples weren't always big, juicy and sweet — ancient ones were small and bitter
~ Four reasons you should consider adult education – even if you're at the start of your career
~ How a coffee company and a marketing maven brewed up a Passover tradition: A brief history of the Maxwell House Haggadah
~ Russia-Ukraine conflict is driving up wheat prices: this could fuel instability in Sudan
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis highlights Africa's need to diversify its wheat sources
~ Cannabis: how it affects our cognition and psychology – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter