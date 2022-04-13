Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia-Ukraine conflict is driving up wheat prices: this could fuel instability in Sudan

By Clemens Breisinger, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
David Laborde Debucquet, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Joseph Glauber, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Oliver Kiptoo Kirui, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Paul Dorosh, Director of Development Strategy and Governance Division, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Share this article
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted agricultural production and trade from one of the world’s major food exporting regions. The war threatens to drive rising food prices still higher and create scarcity, especially for regions most dependent on wheat and other exports from Russia and Ukraine.

Particularly affected is the Middle East and North Africa region. These Arab countries consumeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Niger’s Studio Kalangou is Africa’s first JTI-labeld media outlet
~ Four top tips to help your pets stay lean and healthy
~ Ukraine war: the key role played by volunteer militias on both sides of the conflict
~ How 'Euphoria' challenges viewers' expectations of what a television show should be
~ Apples weren't always big, juicy and sweet — ancient ones were small and bitter
~ Four reasons you should consider adult education – even if you're at the start of your career
~ How a coffee company and a marketing maven brewed up a Passover tradition: A brief history of the Maxwell House Haggadah
~ Russia's war in Ukraine: how South Africa blew its chance as a credible mediator
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis highlights Africa's need to diversify its wheat sources
~ Cannabis: how it affects our cognition and psychology – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter