Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Titanic on screen – why A Night to Remember is the definitive film on the ship

By Gill Jamieson, Senior Lecturer in Film, Television & Cultural Studies, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
It has been 110 years since the sinking of the Titanic. Over 1,500 passengers and crew perished in one of the deadliest maritime disasters during peacetime. The story of the ship and its passengers has long since taken on mythic proportions and has been committed to film many times. James Cameron’s clunky offering from 1997 might come to mind first, but I recommend going straight to Roy Ward Baker’s highly regarded A Night…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why UK's 'treasured free-market economy' will not achieve net zero
~ Developing countries are being left behind in the AI race – and that's a problem for all of us
~ Redwood trees have two types of leaves, scientists find – a trait that could help them survive in a changing climate
~ How math – and eating while running – can help you complete your best marathon
~ Why 'bad' ads appear on 'good' websites – a computer scientist explains
~ ALS is only 50% genetic – identifying DNA regions affected by lifestyle and environmental risk factors could help pinpoint avenues for treatment
~ When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains
~ Conservatives feel blamed, shamed and ostracized by the media
~ 'Every day feels unsettled' – educators decry staffing shortage
~ Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter