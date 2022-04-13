Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Joe Hockey on Trump, Biden, and the federal election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this episode, Michelle Grattan speaks with Joe Hockey about his newly-released memoir titled Diplomatic.

Hockey, treasurer in the Abbott government and former Australian ambassador to the United States, picked early that Donald Trump had a good prospect of becoming president and reached out to his team, something that went down badly at the time with the foreign affairs bureaucracy back in Canberra.

But Hockey says: “Diplomacy is just about human relations. It’s countries dealing on the same basis with each other as human beings. So you’re never going to get on well…The Conversation


