Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: Free Online Textbooks for Ukrainian Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugee children from Ukraine at a temporary shelter in Krakow, Poland. March 15, 2022. © Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – A Bulgarian firm has begun providing free access to online learning materials and textbooks for children who have fled Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. Other European telecommunications providers should follow the example of Bulgaria’s Yettel, which is providing the service without charge to children and their families. If other European telecommunications providers do the same, it will offer immediate educational relief to millions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


