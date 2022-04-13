Tolerance.ca
Indonesian political parties build close relations with China despite their anti-communist ideology

By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, Assistant Professor in International Relations, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
Southeast Asia’s largest economy Indonesia has been increasingly intimate in various sectors with the world’s second-largest economy, China.

China-Indonesia ties not only occur between governments and businesses. Several Indonesian political parties and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China’s founding and sole ruling party are also forging ties. This phenomenon…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


