Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID affects 1 in 5 people following infection. Vaccination, masks and better indoor air are our best protections

By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Share this article
Studies show long COVID is common enough to be a major public-health threat. It can damage the brain and other organs and may remain silent during childhood but cause chronic disease in later life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French elections: a divided country faces an uncertain second round
~ Russia isn't likely to use chemical weapons in Ukraine – unless Putin grows desperate
~ How the election could affect the future of a First Nations Voice to Parliament
~ The story of 'us': there's a great tale Labor could tell about how it would govern - it just needs to start telling it
~ Did everyone in Bridgerton have syphilis? Just how sexy would it really have been in Regency era London?
~ 'Cold case' gay murders: two books illuminate Australia's dark history of police and military violence
~ Has the monitoring of professional athletes' intimate information gone too far?
~ To make our wardrobes sustainable, we must cut how many new clothes we buy by 75%
~ US State Department Improves Reporting on Reproductive Rights
~ Angola: Police Arrest, Charge 22 Peaceful Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter