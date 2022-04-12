Long COVID affects 1 in 5 people following infection. Vaccination, masks and better indoor air are our best protections
By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Studies show long COVID is common enough to be a major public-health threat. It can damage the brain and other organs and may remain silent during childhood but cause chronic disease in later life.
