Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Has the monitoring of professional athletes' intimate information gone too far?

By Julia Powles, Associate Professor of Law and Technology; Director, Minderoo Tech & Policy Lab, UWA Law School, The University of Western Australia
Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Over the past decade, the top end of sport has become saturated in data. Some of this is visible — such as match statistics, maximum speeds and distances covered — but a tremendous amount is invisible.

Athletes are continuously being tracked. Details on their precise location, physiology, well-being, sleep, and more are recorded round the clock through an array of body-worn and observational technologies.

This information, most of which is personal and sensitive, is processed by a complex and opaque transnational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French elections: a divided country faces an uncertain second round
~ Russia isn't likely to use chemical weapons in Ukraine – unless Putin grows desperate
~ Long COVID affects 1 in 5 people following infection. Vaccination, masks and better indoor air are our best protections
~ How the election could affect the future of a First Nations Voice to Parliament
~ The story of 'us': there's a great tale Labor could tell about how it would govern - it just needs to start telling it
~ Did everyone in Bridgerton have syphilis? Just how sexy would it really have been in Regency era London?
~ 'Cold case' gay murders: two books illuminate Australia's dark history of police and military violence
~ To make our wardrobes sustainable, we must cut how many new clothes we buy by 75%
~ US State Department Improves Reporting on Reproductive Rights
~ Angola: Police Arrest, Charge 22 Peaceful Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter