Has the monitoring of professional athletes' intimate information gone too far?
By Julia Powles, Associate Professor of Law and Technology; Director, Minderoo Tech & Policy Lab, UWA Law School, The University of Western Australia
Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
Over the past decade, the top end of sport has become saturated in data. Some of this is visible — such as match statistics, maximum speeds and distances covered — but a tremendous amount is invisible.
Athletes are continuously being tracked. Details on their precise location, physiology, well-being, sleep, and more are recorded round the clock through an array of body-worn and observational technologies.
This information, most of which is personal and sensitive, is processed by a complex and opaque transnational…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 12, 2022