Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US State Department Improves Reporting on Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A new mother holds her hour-old baby in the maternity ward at Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 2020. © 2020 Lynzy Billing In a new report released today, the US State Department took an important step to more fully account for reproductive rights around the world and the violations most often experienced by women and girls, which strike at the heart of dignity and human rights. Reproductive rights are internationally recognized and protected as components of and essential to the realization of fundamental human rights, including the equal rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


