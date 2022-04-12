Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival Returns to New York

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Janes by directors Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes. Photo courtesy of HBO. (New York) The Human Rights Watch Film Festival, now in its 33rd year, will present a full edition of 10 groundbreaking new films, available both in person and online nationwide in the US from May 20 to 26, 2022. For the first time in two years, the New York festival will be back with a full program of in-person screenings at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Center, with in-depth discussions with filmmakers, film participants, activists, and Human Rights Watch researchers. The festival will continue…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


