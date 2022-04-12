Abusive bosses often blame a worker's lack of effort or care for poor performance when it's their own biases that may be the problem
By Zhanna Lyubykh, PhD Candidate in Organizational Behavior, University of Calgary
Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour & Distinguished Research Chair in Advanced Leadership, University of Calgary
Sandy Hershcovis, Associate Dean and Future Fund Professor in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of Calgary
About 1 in 7 workers say their managers are abusive, whether it involves ridicule or a failure to provide credit when it’s due.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 12, 2022