COVID vaccines: why second boosters are being offered to vulnerable people in the UK – but not young and healthy people yet

By Rebecca Aicheler, Senior Lecturer in Immunology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Until recently, the UK government limited a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems over the age of 16.

But, following a resurgence of COVID cases in the UK, the government has followed some other countries such as Israel,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


