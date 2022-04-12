Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Unaffordable Insulin Endangers Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zoe Witt, a type 1 diabetic in Seattle, Washington, holds a 10-milliliter vial of Novolog, a name-brand insulin analog produced by the Danish company Novo Nordisk. © 2022 Bella Petro (Washington, DC) – The US government’s failure to ensure equal and affordable access to insulin violates the right to health for people with diabetes and regularly leads to tragic consequences for many of them, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 92-page report, “‘If I’m Out of Insulin, I’m Going to Die:’ United States’ Lack of Regulation Fuels Crisis of Unaffordable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Did the Morrison government really prevent 40,000 COVID deaths? A health economist checks claims against facts
~ Lockdowns doubled your risk of mental health symptoms
~ What our negative comments and consumer gripes on social media reveal about us
~ Voters love the Greens' message more than ever – but it may not lead to a surge of votes for them
~ The Black Ferns review shows – again – why real change in women’s high performance sport is urgently overdue
~ 'A gentleman with the mad soul of an Irish convict poet': remembering Chris Bailey, and the blazing comet that was The Saints
~ Labor trending down in Newspoll before Albanese's stumble
~ Monkeys can sense their own heartbeats, an ability tied to mental health, consciousness and memory in humans
~ The overwork pandemic: Ashley Bloomfield's resignation highlights burnout on the COVID-19 front line
~ Blood, tears, and anger in Khorog
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter