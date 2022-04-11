Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Impulsive psychopaths like crypto': research shows how 'dark' personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm

By Di Wang, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Brett Martin, Professor of Marketing, Queensland University of Technology
Jun Yao, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Macquarie University
Since the invention of Bitcoin in 2009 the global cryptocurrency market has grown from nothing to a value of around US$2 trillion. From a price of US$1 in 2011, Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of more than US$63,000 in April 2021, and now hovers around the US$42,000 mark.

Large fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices are common, which makes them a highly speculative investment. What kind of people are willing to take the risk, and what motivates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


