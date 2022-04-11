Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Revoke Emergency Decrees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Heavily armed police special forces arrive at a checkpoint in the Manchay district, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, to enforce a government decree prohibiting all residents of the capital and Callao from leaving their homes on April 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Martin Mejia. (Washington, DC) – Several decrees issued by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo that suspend basic rights in certain areas of the country are disproportionate measures that open the door to abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 7, 2022, President Castillo issued a state of emergency decree…


