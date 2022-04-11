Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No space for a heat pump? Here’s how your whole street could get off gas heating

By David Barns, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant in Shared Ground Heat Exchange Policy, University of Leeds
Share this article
From spiralling fossil fuel prices and volatile supply chains to the worsening climate crisis, there has never been a better time to stop heating homes with natural gas. The UK has the chance to replace as many gas boilers as possible before another winter of punishing heating bills descends. But if, like me, you long to keep your house warm and comfortable while keeping costs as low as possible, it can be difficult to know what the best solution…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Act quickly to protect Afghan journalists, RSF tells new UN special rapporteur
~ Serbia: RSF’s ten recommendations to newly elected officials for strengthening press freedom and trustworthiness of information
~ How poetry can help communicate science to a more diverse audience
~ Ukraine conflict: Kazakhstan's difficult balancing act between need for Russian support and popular opposition to the war
~ First round of the French election: apparent stability, yet a profound reconfiguration
~ Water fights, magical decapitated heads and family reunions – the Southeast Asian festival of Songkran has it all
~ Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity's most important rituals
~ Great white sharks occasionally hunt in pairs - new research sheds light on social behavior of these mysterious predators
~ Why do cats' eyes glow in the dark?
~ Mismanaged cloud services put user data at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter