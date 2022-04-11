Tolerance.ca
Three reasons universal basic income pilots haven't led to policy change – despite their success

By Chris Taylor, Academic Director, Cardiff University Social Sciences Research Park (SPARK), Cardiff University
Universal basic income – a tax-free, unconditional sum of money regularly given to everyone in a society – has repeatedly been shown to help the most vulnerable groups in society. Numerous successful trials have found that basic income, whether given to everyone or specific groups or communities, improves health, life satisfaction, trust in others and employment opportunities among participants.

Many of the largest and most successful basic income schemes were from the 1960s and 1970s. Mincome,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


