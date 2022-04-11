Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Platforms supporting Ukrainian refugees must prioritise their safety — or risk exposing them to trafficking and exploitation

By Adriana E. Bora, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
As Ukrainian refugees seek support from strangers online, it’s important that authorities are aware of who they are in contact with and where they are staying.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish
~ View from The Hill: Albanese trips, Morrison claims ignorance of huge payout in Tudge affair
~ Israel/OPT: Palestinian administrative detainees complete 100 days of boycotting Israeli courts
~ The poem as pantechnicon, the poet as polymath: John Kinsella's boundless creativity
~ Poland/Belarus: New evidence of abuses highlights ‘hypocrisy’ of unequal treatment of asylum-seekers
~ A new method of extracting ancient DNA from tiny bones reveals the hidden evolutionary history of New Zealand geckos
~ New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies
~ The top 3 skills needed to do a PhD are skills employers want too
~ 'Just as important as English or maths': how mentoring is bringing music alive for primary school students
~ Extinct or just missing? The curious case of the native blue-grey mouse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter