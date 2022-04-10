Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Extinct or just missing? The curious case of the native blue-grey mouse

By Tyrone Lavery, Research fellow, Australian National University
Chris Dickman, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, University of Sydney
David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Only three specimens of the blue-grey mouse ever existed, and two are lost. We plunged into a search for the third, in the hope we might find the species isn’t extinct at all – just missing.The Conversation


