Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Jokowi shuts down chatter about a potential third term as President of Indonesia

By Sydney Allen
Some politicians have cited the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as reasons Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should run for a third term, which goes against the nation's constitution.


