Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Agriculture is linked with malaria in complex ways: evidence from 16 African countries

By Hiral Anil Shah, Health Economist, Imperial College London
Kallista Chan, PhD Candidate, Agriculture and Infectious Disease, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Kris Murray, Associate Professor, Environment and Health (MRCG@LSHTM); Senior Lecturer (Ecological Health, Imperial College London), London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Share this article
The African population is expected to triple by 2100. This means that more food, water and agricultural commodities are required. To meet these needs, African governments and development agencies have set up large agricultural projects.

For example, the Coalition for African Rice Development, a policy framework, set a goal to double rice production from 28…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jokowi shuts down chatter about a potential third term as President of Indonesia
~ How the Ugandan state outsources the use of violence to stay in power
~ Cameroon: Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk
~ Meet Amrit Sufi, who is helping to bring the endangered Angika language onto digital platforms
~ Why The Conversation will focus on policy over personality in this federal election campaign
~ One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change
~ Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls
~ View from the Hill: an election fought on the political low ground
~ How Labor can win the 2022 election
~ How the Coalition can win the 2022 election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter