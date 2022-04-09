Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Schoolteacher detained for discussing the difference between science and religion must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Bangladeshi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested on charges of “hurting religious sentiment” after he discussed in the classroom the distinction between religion and science, Amnesty International said. In the discussion at school, where teachers should be free to discuss any ideas or facts without fear of […] The post Bangladesh: Schoolteacher detained for discussing the difference between science and religion must be immediately released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Iranian Society Pushes For End to Stadium Ban
~ Russia: Government Shuts Down Human Rights Watch Office
~ Cameroon Needs to Protect Prisoners from Cholera Outbreak
~ Shanghai continues citywide lockdown despite public outcry, food shortages and chaos
~ What Bolsonaro's ‘neutrality’ on Russia's invasion of Ukraine means
~ Why Ed Sheeran's court victory sounds good for the music industry
~ Behind French election tweets, the far right is hidden in plain sight
~ Rising infections, no more free tests: how 'living with COVID' could affect case numbers in England
~ Ukrainian teens' voices from the middle of war: 'You begin to appreciate what was common and boring for you'
~ Will Smith's slap shows 'honor culture' is alive and well
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter