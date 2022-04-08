Tolerance.ca
Ukrainian teens' voices from the middle of war: 'You begin to appreciate what was common and boring for you'

By Alexander Motyl, Professor of Political Science, Rutgers University - Newark
A group of Ukrainian teens writes about what they will do when the war ends. ‘The first thing that I would do is play the piano. I will play as long as I can,’ writes one.The Conversation


