Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon. Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk

By Amnesty International
At least six inmates at the New Bell prison in Douala have died of cholera since 18 February last. The latest, Rodrigue Ndagueho Koufet, who died on 7 April, had been held in arbitrary detention since September 2020 for being involved in peaceful protests. “The Cameroonian authorities must urgently take all necessary health measures to ensure […] The post Cameroon. Arbitrarily detained person dies of cholera in Douala, other detainees at risk appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


