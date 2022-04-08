Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Axiom launch: why commercial space travel could be another giant leap for air pollution

By Eloise Marais, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, UCL
Share this article
The Axiom-1 mission to send four private astronauts to the International Space Station is the first of many missions planned by NASA to expand the ISS for commercial use as part of what’s being called the low-Earth orbit economy.

The commander of the Axiom-1 mission…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ War, words, and worries in Central Asia
~ Pet therapy: how dogs, cats and horses help improve human wellbeing
~ Fishing, strip clubs and golf: How male-focused networking in medicine blocks female colleagues from top jobs
~ Your digital footprints are more than a privacy risk – they could help hackers infiltrate computer networks
~ Pope Francis apologized for the harm done to First Nations peoples, but what does a pope’s apology mean?
~ Oklahoma state officials resist Supreme Court ruling affirming tribal authority over American Indian country
~ UN Security Council is powerless to help Ukraine – but it's working as designed to prevent World War III
~ What is a 529 college savings plan? An economist explains
~ To protect wildlife from free-roaming cats, a zone defense may be more effective than trying to get every feline off the street
~ Kenya puts in place tougher labelling for baby foods, bottles, teats and pacifiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter