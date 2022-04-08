The AFL has consistently put the women's game second. Is it the best organisation to run AFLW?
By Matthew Klugman, Research Fellow, Institute for Health & Sport, member of the Community, Identity and Displacement Research Network, and Co-convenor of the Olympic Research Network, Victoria University
Adele Pavlidis, Senior lecturer, Griffith University
Kim Toffoletti, Associate Professor of Sociology, Deakin University
Michael Burke, Senior Lecturer, First Year College, Victoria University
This systematic devaluing of those most invested in the AFLW isn’t new. It’s time to ask if the AFL is up to the task of running AFLW.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 8, 2022