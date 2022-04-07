Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

By Guillermo Dominguez Huerta, Science Consultant in Microbiology, The Ohio State University
Ahmed Zayed, Research Scientist in Microbiology, The Ohio State University
James Wainaina, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Microbiology, The Ohio State University
Matthew Sullivan, Professor of Microbiology, The Ohio State University
Share this article
Viruses do more than just cause disease – they also influence ecosystems and the processes that shape the planet. Tracing their evolution could help researchers better understand how viruses work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as Supreme Court justice: 4 essential reads
~ Energy strategy: expensive nuclear power push ignores chance to cut costs of UK's electricity system
~ The pandemic had little impact on Canada's legal cannabis sales
~ Emerging tech in the food, transport and energy sector can help counter the effects of climate change
~ The next COVID wave is here. Why for some of us it's OMG and for others it's meh
~ Straight to the pool room: a love letter to The Castle on its 25th anniversary
~ Airbnb's Ukraine moment is a reminder of what the sharing economy can be
~ Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling
~ What would it take to get Australians to buy electric cars? Canberra provides a guide
~ Another horrific murder/suicide in Trinidad & Tobago revives discussion about domestic violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter