The pandemic had little impact on Canada's legal cannabis sales

By Michael J. Armstrong, Associate Professor, Operations Research, Brock University
Daniel Myran, Public Health Physician and Canadian Institutes of Health Research Fellow, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
While the pandemic was often blamed for 2020-2021’s strong recreational cannabis sales growth, the boost in sales was more likely due to existing trends, added stores and new products.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


