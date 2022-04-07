Emerging tech in the food, transport and energy sector can help counter the effects of climate change
By Arunima Malik, Senior Lecturer in Sustainability, University of Sydney
Mengyu Li, Postdoc Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Navoda Nirmani Liyana Pathirana, PhD Candidate , University of Sydney
Climate change is a real threat to people, planet and prosperity. Every strategy has a role to play in contributing to a net-zero future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 7, 2022