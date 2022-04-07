What would it take to get Australians to buy electric cars? Canberra provides a guide
By Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling, University of Canberra
Darren Sinclair, Professor, University of Canberra
Jacki Schirmer, Associate Professor, University of Canberra
Robert Tanton, Professor, Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis, University of Canberra
A study commissioned by the ACT government finds zero-interest loans and free registration help – but the price of the car and petrol prices matter most of all.
