Rape by Russian soldiers in Ukraine is the latest example of a despicable wartime crime that spans the globe

By Mia Bloom, Professor and International Security Fellow at New America, Georgia State University
An expert on rape during war examines the emerging evidence from Ukraine that Russian soldiers raped Ukrainian women and explains the role rape plays in conflicts.The Conversation


