Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aus-NZ refugee deal is a bandage on a failed policy. It's time to end offshore processing

By Natasha Yacoub, International refugee lawyer and scholar, UNSW Sydney
Offshore processing is a failed policy that continues to haemorrhage cash, destroy lives and erode the international system for refugee protection.The Conversation


