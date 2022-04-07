Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Security guards subjected to forced labour

By Amnesty International
Security guards in Qatar are working in conditions which amount to forced labour, including on projects linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Amnesty International has found. In a new report, They think that we’re machines, the organization documented the experiences of 34 current or former employees of eight private security companies in Qatar.     The security guards, all migrant […] The post Qatar: Security guards subjected to forced labour appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


