Human Rights Observatory

Worrying insights from UN's first-ever assessment of water security in Africa

By Grace Oluwasanya, Research Lead, Water, Climate and Gender, United Nations University
Duminda Perera, Senior Researcher: Hydrology and Water Resources, United Nations University
When it comes to water security – a reliable, good supply of safe water – just 29 African countries have made some progress over the past three to five years. Twenty-five have made none.

This data comes out of the UN’s first-ever assessment of water security in Africa. Published by the UN University’s Canada-based Institute for Water, Environment and Health, the assessment used 10 indicators to quantify water security in Africa’s 54 countries. Such an assessment had…The Conversation


