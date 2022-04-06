Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brain charts: first comprehensive view of how the brain changes over a lifetime

By Richard Bethlehem, Director of Neuroimaging at the Autism Research Centre and Research Associate at the Brain Mapping Unit, University of Cambridge
Jakob Seidlitz, Postdoctoral Fellow, Lifespan Brain Institute, University of Pennsylvania
For decades, growth charts have been used by paediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.

Meanwhile, it is possible to measure brain development with imaging technologies such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerised tomography (CT). The development of these technologies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


