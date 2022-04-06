Brain charts: first comprehensive view of how the brain changes over a lifetime
By Richard Bethlehem, Director of Neuroimaging at the Autism Research Centre and Research Associate at the Brain Mapping Unit, University of Cambridge
Jakob Seidlitz, Postdoctoral Fellow, Lifespan Brain Institute, University of Pennsylvania
For decades, growth charts have been used by paediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
Meanwhile, it is possible to measure brain development with imaging technologies such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerised tomography (CT). The development of these technologies…
- Wednesday, April 6, 2022