Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health system inequalities in East Africa drive antimicrobial resistance

By Alicia Davis, Lecturer in Global Health, Institute of Health and Wellbeing/School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
Blandina Mmbaga, Lecturer, Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College, Tumaini University Makumira
Stephen Mshana, Professor of Clinical Microbiology and Consultant Clinical Microbiologist, Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences
Tiziana Lembo, Senior Lecturer (Institute of Biodiversity Animal Health & Comparative Medicine) Associate (School of Veterinary Medicine), University of Glasgow
Share this article
The COVID pandemic has exposed long-standing structural fault lines in societies – especially in health systems. These same inequalities also drive another major global health concern: antimicrobial resistance.

The World Health Organization defines antimicrobial resistance as the process by which microbes change over time and no longer respond to medicines. This makes infections harder to treat. It also increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. Resistance of bacteria to antibiotics is especially worrying.

Global deaths from antimicrobial resistance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Time's up: why Australia has to quit stalling and wean itself off fossil fuels
~ The spider that looks like bird poo – and other amazing (and gross) tricks animals deploy to survive
~ Constructing the ideal Muslim woman through Islamic self-help books on marriage
~ On top of drastic emissions cuts, IPCC finds large-scale CO₂ removal from air will be "essential" to meeting targets
~ Philippines: Elections must be ‘game-changing’ moment for human rights
~ Ethiopia: Crimes Against Humanity in Western Tigray Zone
~ China: Treatment for Non-Covid Illnesses Denied
~ Twenty far-right activists convicted over July 5 attack on journalists
~ Voiceless and vulnerable, NZ's gig workers faced more risk with fewer protections during the pandemic
~ New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter