New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes
By Andrew Bennett, Professor of Ecology, La Trobe University
Angie Haslem, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Greg Holland, Associate Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Jim Radford, Principal Research Fellow, Research Centre for Future Landscapes, La Trobe University
Rohan Clarke, Director, Monash Drone Discovery Platform, and Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Monash University
Increasing revegetation from 1% to 10% of the landscape doubled the number of woodland bird species. The collective efforts of landowners can make a real difference for native wildlife.
- Tuesday, April 5, 2022