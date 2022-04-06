Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes

By Andrew Bennett, Professor of Ecology, La Trobe University
Angie Haslem, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Greg Holland, Associate Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Jim Radford, Principal Research Fellow, Research Centre for Future Landscapes, La Trobe University
Rohan Clarke, Director, Monash Drone Discovery Platform, and Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Monash University
Share this article
Increasing revegetation from 1% to 10% of the landscape doubled the number of woodland bird species. The collective efforts of landowners can make a real difference for native wildlife.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ On top of drastic emissions cuts, IPCC finds large-scale CO₂ removal from air will be "essential" to meeting targets
~ Philippines: Elections must be ‘game-changing’ moment for human rights
~ Ethiopia: Crimes Against Humanity in Western Tigray Zone
~ China: Treatment for Non-Covid Illnesses Denied
~ Twenty far-right activists convicted over July 5 attack on journalists
~ Voiceless and vulnerable, NZ's gig workers faced more risk with fewer protections during the pandemic
~ Guide to classics: the Tibetan Book of the Dead
~ Stay Woke reminded me of the importance of telling stories of injustice by those most affected by it
~ At 16, Australians can drive, work and apply for the army – so why can't they vote?
~ Fatigue after COVID is way more than just feeling tired. 5 tips on what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter