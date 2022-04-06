Tolerance.ca
Guide to classics: the Tibetan Book of the Dead

By Pema Düddul, Associate Professor in Writing, Editing and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Since it was first published in English in 1927, The Tibetan Book of the Dead has proved to be the most popular book on Tibetan Buddhism in the Western world. At present, there are at least 21 translations in multiple languages and formats. There are also multiple expert commentaries, ranging from scholarly discussions to Buddhist practice guides.

The Tibetan Book of the Dead is an exemplar of Tibetan literary prose and a compelling commentary on the universal experience of death and dying from a Buddhist perspective. A classic of medieval Buddhist literature, it contains vivid descriptions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


