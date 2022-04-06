Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stay Woke reminded me of the importance of telling stories of injustice by those most affected by it

By Niro Kandasamy, Lecturer, University of Sydney
Share this article
Review: Stay Woke, by Aran Thangaratnam, directed by Bridget Balodis.

The lingering smell of incense and the hurried crunching of murukku and thattu vadai greets the audience as we settle into their seats to watch Stay Woke, a new dark comedy about love, loss and pain.

Two estranged Tamil brothers, Niv (Dushan Philips) and Sai (Kaivu Suvarna) are spending the weekend away in Mount Buller with their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ On top of drastic emissions cuts, IPCC finds large-scale CO₂ removal from air will be "essential" to meeting targets
~ Philippines: Elections must be ‘game-changing’ moment for human rights
~ Ethiopia: Crimes Against Humanity in Western Tigray Zone
~ China: Treatment for Non-Covid Illnesses Denied
~ Twenty far-right activists convicted over July 5 attack on journalists
~ Voiceless and vulnerable, NZ's gig workers faced more risk with fewer protections during the pandemic
~ New research shows planting trees and shrubs brings woodland birds back to farms, from superb fairy wrens to spotted pardalotes
~ Guide to classics: the Tibetan Book of the Dead
~ At 16, Australians can drive, work and apply for the army – so why can't they vote?
~ Fatigue after COVID is way more than just feeling tired. 5 tips on what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter