Human Rights Observatory

‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move on Sunday to dissolve parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote that could remove him from power effectively deprives Pakistani citizens of their right to choose their government.   On April 3, Qasim Khan Suri, the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s national assembly, dismissed a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Claiming that “loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen,” and that the no-confidence move…


© Human Rights Watch -


