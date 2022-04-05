Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Any plans to dim the Sun and cool the Earth must be led by those most affected by climate change

By Elil Hoole, Research Associate, Centre for Climate Repair, University of Cambridge
Shaun Fitzgerald, Teaching Fellow in Engineering, University of Cambridge
The developed countries of the “global north” are responsible for 92% of excess global emissions, according to a 2020 study in The Lancet Planetary Health. Yet it is the rest of the world – the “global south” – that disproportionately bears the brunt of climate change. Emergency measures to reflect more of the Sun could help temporarily avoid the worst impacts, but it must serve to improve the safety of those most affected.

Somewhere between 15% and 40% of CO₂ emissions will…The Conversation


